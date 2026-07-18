Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Royals On July 18

Merrill is hitting for a .216 BA, .274 OBP and .345 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 43 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Merrill has recorded 19 steals on 21 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.

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