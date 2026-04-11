Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Rockies On April 11

Merrill is hitting for a .189 BA, .259 OBP and .340 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored nine runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Merrill has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.