Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Reds On June 9

Merrill is hitting for a .198 BA, .271 OBP and .323 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 27 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.05 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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