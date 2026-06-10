Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Reds On June 10

Merrill is hitting for a .202 BA, .272 OBP and .332 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 28 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 6 with a triple and an RBI) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-6) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.89 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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