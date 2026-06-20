Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Rangers On June 20

Merrill is hitting for a .209 BA, .273 OBP and .352 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 32 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. Merrill has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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