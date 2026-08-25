Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Pirates On Aug. 25

Merrill is hitting for a .238 BA, .288 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 67 runs. In 541 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Merrill has recorded 24 steals on 27 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Paul Skenes (9-11) out for his 27th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-11 with a 3.95 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

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