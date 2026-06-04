Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Phillies On June 4

Merrill is hitting for a .206 BA, .277 OBP and .327 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 26 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.