Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Phillies On June 2

Merrill is hitting for a .209 BA, .282 OBP and .335 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 26 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.