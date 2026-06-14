Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Orioles On June 14

Merrill is hitting for a .203 BA, .273 OBP and .343 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 31 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.15 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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