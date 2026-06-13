Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Orioles On June 13

Merrill is hitting for a .202 BA, .270 OBP and .332 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 30 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson (1-1 with a 4.24 ERA and five strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.

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