Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Orioles On June 12

Merrill is hitting for a .207 BA, .275 OBP and .339 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 30 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.