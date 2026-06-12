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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Orioles On June 12

Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Merrill has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .207 BA, .275 OBP and .339 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 30 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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