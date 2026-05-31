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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Nationals On May 31

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Merrill has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .198 BA, .274 OBP and .327 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 25 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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