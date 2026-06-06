Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Mets On June 6

Merrill is hitting for a .204 BA, .276 OBP and .335 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored 27 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (3-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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