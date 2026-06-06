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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Mets On June 6

Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres will take on the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Merrill has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .204 BA, .276 OBP and .335 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored 27 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (3-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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