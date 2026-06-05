Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Mets On June 5

Merrill is hitting for a .207 BA, .280 OBP and .341 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 27 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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