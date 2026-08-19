Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Mets On Aug. 19

Merrill is hitting for a .242 BA, .293 OBP and .411 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 65 runs. In 519 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Merrill has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Mets.

Robert Stock (0-2 with a 6.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

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