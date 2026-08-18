Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Mets On Aug. 18

Merrill is hitting for a .244 BA, .295 OBP and .415 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 65 runs. In 515 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Merrill has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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