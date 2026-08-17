Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Mets On Aug. 17

Merrill is hitting for a .244 BA, .295 OBP and .416 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 65 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Merrill has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nolan McLean makes the start for the Mets, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.42 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

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