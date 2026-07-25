Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Marlins On July 25

Merrill is hitting for a .222 BA, .277 OBP and .372 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 47 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.

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