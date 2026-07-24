Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Marlins On July 24

Merrill is hitting for a .224 BA, .280 OBP and .376 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 47 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Braves.

The Marlins have not named a starting pitcher.

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