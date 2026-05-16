Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Mariners On May 16

Merrill is hitting for a .210 BA, .281 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 22 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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