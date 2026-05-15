Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Mariners On May 15

Merrill is hitting for a .215 BA, .287 OBP and .342 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 22 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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