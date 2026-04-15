Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Mariners On April 15

Merrill is hitting for a .250 BA, .314 OBP and .453 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 14 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Merrill has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (2-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.