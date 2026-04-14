Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Mariners On April 14

Merrill is hitting for a .217 BA, .288 OBP and .417 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 12 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Merrill has recorded three steals on three attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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