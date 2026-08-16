Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 16

Merrill is hitting for a .244 BA, .294 OBP and .417 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 64 runs. In 507 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Merrill has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 4-12 with a 3.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.

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