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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 15

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Merrill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .245 BA, .295 OBP and .419 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 64 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Merrill has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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