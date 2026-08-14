Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Guardians On Aug. 14

Merrill is hitting for a .247 BA, .294 OBP and .422 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 62 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Merrill has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (11-6) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

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