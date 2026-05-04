Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Giants On May 4

Merrill is hitting for a .211 BA, .276 OBP and .333 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 19 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Merrill has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Trevor McDonald will start for the Giants, his first of the season.

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