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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Giants On May 4

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, May 4 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Merrill has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .211 BA, .276 OBP and .333 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 19 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Merrill has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Trevor McDonald will start for the Giants, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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