Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Dodgers On May 20

Merrill is hitting for a .205 BA, .275 OBP and .324 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 23 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Merrill has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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