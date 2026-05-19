Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Dodgers On May 19

Merrill is hitting for a .202 BA, .270 OBP and .324 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 23 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Merrill has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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