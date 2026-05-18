Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Dodgers On May 18

Merrill is hitting for a .206 BA, .274 OBP and .329 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 23 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.