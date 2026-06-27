Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On June 27

Merrill is hitting for a .209 BA, .270 OBP and .347 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 34 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Merrill has recorded 16 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.