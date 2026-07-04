Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Dodgers On July 4

Merrill is hitting for a .215 BA, .274 OBP and .360 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 38 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Merrill has recorded 18 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.

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