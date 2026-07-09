Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 9

Merrill is hitting for a .220 BA, .275 OBP and .357 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 40 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Merrill has recorded 19 steals on 20 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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