Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 8

Merrill is hitting for a .218 BA, .273 OBP and .356 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 39 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Merrill has recorded 19 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.