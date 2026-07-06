Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 6

Merrill is hitting for a .214 BA, .271 OBP and .355 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 38 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Merrill has recorded 18 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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