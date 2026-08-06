Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 6
Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Merrill is hitting for a .240 BA, .291 OBP and .396 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 56 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Merrill has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Kohl Drake (0-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.