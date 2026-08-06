Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 6

Merrill is hitting for a .240 BA, .291 OBP and .396 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 56 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Merrill has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake (0-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

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