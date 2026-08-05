Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 5

Merrill is hitting for a .241 BA, .292 OBP and .399 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 55 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Merrill has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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