Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 4

Merrill is hitting for a .237 BA, .288 OBP and .397 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 53 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Merrill has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

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