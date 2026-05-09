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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Cardinals On May 9

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Merrill has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .231 BA, .295 OBP and .371 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 22 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Dustin May (3-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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