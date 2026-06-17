Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Cardinals On June 17

Merrill is hitting for a .205 BA, .272 OBP and .342 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 31 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Merrill has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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