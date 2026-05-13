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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Brewers On May 13

Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .221 BA, .294 OBP and .351 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 22 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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