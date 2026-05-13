Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Brewers On May 13

Merrill is hitting for a .221 BA, .294 OBP and .351 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 22 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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