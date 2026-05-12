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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Brewers On May 12

Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .228 BA, .303 OBP and .362 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 22 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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