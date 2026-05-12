Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Brewers On May 12

Merrill is hitting for a .228 BA, .303 OBP and .362 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 22 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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