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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Brewers On Aug. 10

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .244 BA, .293 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 60 runs. In 487 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Merrill has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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