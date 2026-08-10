Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Brewers On Aug. 10

Merrill is hitting for a .244 BA, .293 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 60 runs. In 487 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Merrill has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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