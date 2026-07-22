Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Braves On July 22

Merrill is hitting for a .222 BA, .278 OBP and .368 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 46 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Martin Perez (6-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.

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