Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Braves On July 21

Merrill is hitting for a .219 BA, .275 OBP and .359 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 45 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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