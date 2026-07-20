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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Braves On July 20

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Merrill has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .221 BA, .277 OBP and .363 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 45 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He mashed two homers in his last game (going 4-for-6) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Bryce Elder (5-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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