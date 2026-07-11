Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Blue Jays On July 11

Merrill is hitting for a .218 BA, .274 OBP and .351 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 41 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Merrill has recorded 19 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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