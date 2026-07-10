Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Blue Jays On July 10

Merrill is hitting for a .218 BA, .272 OBP and .352 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 40 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Merrill has recorded 19 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays will send Shane Bieber (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and nine strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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