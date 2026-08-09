Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Astros On Aug. 9

Merrill is hitting for a .242 BA, .292 OBP and .405 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 59 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Merrill has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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