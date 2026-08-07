Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Astros On Aug. 7

Merrill is hitting for a .241 BA, .292 OBP and .396 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 57 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. Merrill has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ronel Blanco makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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